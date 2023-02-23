Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on February 15, Mobley put up 23 points and nine rebounds in a 118-112 loss versus the 76ers.

Now let's examine Mobley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.7 17.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA 29.5 27.3 29.5 PR 26.5 24.6 26.7 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.3



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.7 per contest.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 98.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.7 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.0 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 34 12 9 4 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.