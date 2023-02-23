Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Raiders enter this game after an 87-49 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders beat the No. 153-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Raiders are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Wright State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 10

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 331) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wright State Performance Insights