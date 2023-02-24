As they ready for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (29-30), the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 24 at State Farm Arena.

The Cavaliers' last outing was a 115-109 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. Evan Mobley scored a team-leading 31 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Back 8.9 2.2 1.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score an average of 111.7 points per game, five fewer points than the 116.7 the Hawks allow.

Cleveland is 14-5 when it scores more than 116.7 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 112.7 points per game, one more than their season average (111.7).

Cleveland connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 11th in the NBA with 113.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 107.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 227.5

