How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland Terrapins (23-5) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Maryland allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 21-3.
- When it scores more than 66 points, Maryland is 22-3.
- The Buckeyes put up 13 more points per game (81.4) than the Terrapins allow (68.4).
- Ohio State is 21-1 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
- Ohio State has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.
- The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Terrapins concede defensively.
- The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|Indiana
|L 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 67-55
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Value City Arena
