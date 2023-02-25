Akron vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Akron Zips (15-11) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-17) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Zips suffered an 80-76 loss to Toledo.
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 74, Miami (OH) 65
Akron Schedule Analysis
- The Zips defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 70-69 win on November 28. It was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on November 18
- 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on January 11
- 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on February 15
- 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 237) on November 13
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on January 28
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 112th in college basketball while allowing 65.7 per outing to rank 223rd in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Akron averages fewer points per contest (66.2) than its overall average (68.8).
- The Zips put up 72.3 points per game at home, compared to 64.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- Akron is surrendering 62 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (71.8).
- The Zips' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 63.7 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this season.
