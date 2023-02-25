The Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5) on Saturday, with the Oilers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Turn on ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Blue Jackets take the ice.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH

ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2023 Oilers Blue Jackets 3-2 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (213 in total), 29th in the NHL.

With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 56 15 37 52 33 36 - Patrik Laine 43 16 19 35 26 15 40.5% Boone Jenner 47 17 15 32 18 22 56.3% Jack Roslovic 55 4 26 30 28 22 45.4% Kent Johnson 55 12 14 26 24 17 26.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 191 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with 225 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.5 assists per contest).

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 45 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players