Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (26-4) and Milwaukee Panthers (10-17) going head to head at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Vikings lost their last outing 64-49 against Green Bay on Thursday.
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Milwaukee 56
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- Against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vikings secured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 90-83 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 21-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on February 16
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 172) on January 8
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on February 11
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 175) on December 29
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +545 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.5 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.
- Cleveland State has averaged 1.5 more points in Horizon games (77.1) than overall (75.6).
- The Vikings are putting up fewer points at home (73.9 per game) than away (77.6).
- In 2022-23 Cleveland State is giving up 13.8 fewer points per game at home (51.6) than away (65.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Vikings are scoring 75.8 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (75.6).
