Miami (OH) vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (15-11) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-17) going head to head at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The RedHawks are coming off of an 88-67 win against Northern Illinois in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 74, Miami (OH) 65
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-76 win on January 11 -- their signature win of the season.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 144) on November 11
- 88-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on February 22
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 18
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on December 2
- 72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 250) on February 18
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have a -107 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.7 per contest to rank 344th in college basketball.
- Miami (OH) has averaged 1.4 more points in MAC games (71.3) than overall (69.9).
- At home, the RedHawks average 75.2 points per game. On the road, they average 65.5.
- At home Miami (OH) is allowing 68.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than it is away (80.7).
- The RedHawks are averaging 71.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.9.
