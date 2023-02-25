Ohio vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (10-16) and Ohio Bobcats (6-20) matching up at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bobcats head into this matchup after an 82-56 loss to Kent State on Wednesday.
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 70, Ohio 64
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- When the Bobcats took down the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 196 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their best win of the season so far.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on November 26
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 232) on February 1
- 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 237) on November 29
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on January 21
- 83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per outing (341st in college basketball). They have a -274 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.
- Ohio has averaged 0.7 fewer points in MAC action (62.1) than overall (62.8).
- The Bobcats average 58.5 points per game at home, and 65.9 away.
- At home, Ohio gives up 73.3 points per game. Away, it concedes the same number.
- The Bobcats have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 63.6 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average of 62.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.