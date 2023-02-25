Saturday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-23) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wright State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last time out, the Raiders won on Thursday 83-75 against Oakland.

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 71, Detroit Mercy 64

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' best victory this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 80-70 win at home on February 2.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wright State is 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 237) on February 10

83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 284) on February 23

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wright State Performance Insights