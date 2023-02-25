Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game at UPMC Events Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (18-10) going head to head against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Youngstown State.
The Penguins are coming off of an 87-80 loss to IUPUI in their most recent outing on Tuesday.
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 64, Robert Morris 58
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- On January 20, the Penguins captured their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.
- Youngstown State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 2
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on January 28
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on November 7
- 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on December 31
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 252) on January 22
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins put up 67.6 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (61st in college basketball). They have a +218 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
- In Horizon action, Youngstown State has averaged 2.1 fewer points (65.5) than overall (67.6) in 2022-23.
- The Penguins average 70.9 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
- Youngstown State concedes 56.3 points per game at home, and 64.6 on the road.
- While the Penguins are scoring 67.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 64.7 points per contest.
