How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won three in a row at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Wild
|2-0 MIN
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 218 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.
- With 151 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|57
|15
|39
|54
|35
|40
|-
|Patrik Laine
|44
|17
|21
|38
|27
|16
|38.6%
|Jack Roslovic
|56
|6
|28
|34
|28
|22
|45.1%
|Boone Jenner
|48
|18
|16
|34
|18
|22
|56.1%
|Kent Johnson
|56
|12
|15
|27
|25
|17
|26.6%
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 161 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 166 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.7 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|59
|34
|34
|68
|45
|42
|25%
|Mats Zuccarello
|57
|20
|36
|56
|32
|35
|37%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|59
|21
|24
|45
|8
|35
|47.9%
|Matthew Boldy
|59
|16
|23
|39
|25
|36
|55.7%
|Calen Addison
|54
|3
|24
|27
|18
|10
|-
