Sunday's 12:00 PM ET game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Value City Arena features the Buckeyes' Justice Sueing as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois

Game Day: Sunday, February 26

Sunday, February 26 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Ohio State lost to the Penn State on Thursday, 75-71. Brice Sensabaugh scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brice Sensabaugh 20 5 2 1 0 2 Bruce Thornton 19 4 1 0 0 3 Justice Sueing 9 10 4 0 1 0

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh leads his team in points per contest (16.6), and also posts 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sueing averages 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zed Key averages a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Bruce Thornton is putting up 9.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Sean McNeil averages 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)