How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
You can see the Sabres look to take down the Blue Jackets on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Sabres
|9-4 BUF
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 221 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 153 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|58
|15
|39
|54
|36
|41
|-
|Patrik Laine
|45
|17
|21
|38
|27
|17
|37.8%
|Jack Roslovic
|57
|6
|28
|34
|28
|22
|45%
|Boone Jenner
|49
|18
|16
|34
|18
|22
|55.9%
|Kent Johnson
|57
|12
|15
|27
|25
|17
|26.6%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The Sabres' 219 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|58
|40
|39
|79
|24
|34
|43.1%
|Alex Tuch
|57
|28
|34
|62
|23
|41
|49%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|56
|14
|47
|61
|47
|30
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|55
|25
|34
|59
|30
|23
|47.9%
|Dylan Cozens
|57
|23
|29
|52
|12
|31
|49%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.