How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) travel to face the Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Bowling Green shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.
- The Falcons are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 343rd.
- The Falcons record only 4.2 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Eagles allow (80.4).
- When Bowling Green totals more than 80.4 points, it is 9-2.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bowling Green is posting 0.2 fewer points per game (76.1) than it is on the road (76.3).
- Defensively the Falcons have been better at home this season, allowing 74.5 points per game, compared to 82.6 in road games.
- Bowling Green is making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 0.30000000000000426% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.8, 34.7%).
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Toledo
|L 91-86
|Stroh Center
|2/21/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 74-65
|Millett Hall
|2/25/2023
|Kent State
|L 79-69
|Stroh Center
|2/28/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|3/3/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
