Wright State vs. Green Bay: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Horizon Tournament
The Wright State Raiders (17-14, 10-10 Horizon) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (3-28, 2-18 Horizon) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wright State vs. Green Bay matchup.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Wright State vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wright State Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wright State (-21.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Wright State (-21)
|146
|-5000
|+1400
|Tipico
|Wright State (-21.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Wright State vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- Wright State has put together a 15-13-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 16 out of the Raiders' 29 games this season have hit the over.
- Green Bay is 9-22-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix games have hit the over 18 out of 31 times this year.
