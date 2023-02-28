Wright State vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) taking on the Wright State Raiders (7-23) at 7:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for Oakland, who are favored by our model.
The Raiders came out on top in their last outing 86-74 against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.
Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Raiders beat the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on February 2 by a score of 80-70.
- Wright State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 10
- 83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on February 23
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13
- 86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have been outscored by 11.7 points per game (posting 66.0 points per game, 160th in college basketball, while allowing 77.7 per outing, 357th in college basketball) and have a -350 scoring differential.
- Wright State scores more in conference play (67.5 points per game) than overall (66.0).
- The Raiders score 70.1 points per game at home, and 63.8 away.
- Wright State concedes 74.0 points per game at home, and 80.9 away.
- While the Raiders are averaging 66.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 73.2 a contest.
