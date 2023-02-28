Tuesday's contest at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) taking on the Wright State Raiders (7-23) at 7:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for Oakland, who are favored by our model.

The Raiders came out on top in their last outing 86-74 against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67

Wright State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Raiders beat the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on February 2 by a score of 80-70.

Wright State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 10

83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on February 23

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13

86-74 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on February 25

Wright State Performance Insights