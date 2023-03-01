Akron vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Akron Zips (16-11) and the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Akron coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Zips' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 88-80 victory against Miami (OH).
Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Akron vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66
Akron Schedule Analysis
- On November 28, the Zips registered their best win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on January 28
- 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15
- 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11
- 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 244) on November 13
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and allowing 66.2 per contest, 230th in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Akron is scoring fewer points (67.6 per game) than it is overall (69.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Zips are putting up 73.3 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging on the road (64.1).
- In 2022-23 Akron is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (71.8).
- The Zips have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 66.2 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 69.6.
