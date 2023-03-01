Wednesday's game at Fifth Third Arena has the South Florida Bulls (25-5) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 win for heavily favored South Florida.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bearcats suffered a 64-54 loss to UCF.

Cincinnati vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 72, Cincinnati 55

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

When the Bearcats defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 94 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Cincinnati is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bearcats are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 143) on February 11

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 170) on November 10

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 176) on November 25

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on December 1

99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights