The South Florida Bulls (25-5) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) after victories in seven straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Cincinnati vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls put up 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats give up (63.3).
  • South Florida is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.
  • South Florida is 22-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats score are only one more point than the Bulls allow (59.3).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.
  • Cincinnati is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.
  • The Bearcats shoot 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede defensively.
  • The Bulls shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Tulane L 65-54 Fifth Third Arena
2/22/2023 @ Memphis L 64-53 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
2/25/2023 @ UCF L 64-54 Addition Financial Arena
3/1/2023 South Florida - Fifth Third Arena

