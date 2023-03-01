How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (25-5) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) after victories in seven straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cincinnati vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls put up 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats give up (63.3).
- South Florida is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.
- South Florida is 22-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
- The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats score are only one more point than the Bulls allow (59.3).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.
- Cincinnati is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.
- The Bearcats shoot 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede defensively.
- The Bulls shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats allow.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Tulane
|L 65-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 64-53
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|2/25/2023
|@ UCF
|L 64-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|3/1/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.