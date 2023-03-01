Dayton vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (6-20) versus the VCU Rams (7-21) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Dayton. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Flyers are coming off of an 81-57 loss to Rhode Island in their most recent game on Saturday.
Dayton vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Dayton vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Dayton 64, VCU 63
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers at home on February 22 by a score of 65-51.
- The Flyers have 13 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on January 11
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 193) on January 1
- 70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 245) on February 15
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on February 1
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers have a -132 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball and are allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 312th in college basketball.
- With 66 points per game in A-10 games, Dayton is putting up 0.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.3 PPG).
- The Flyers are averaging 69.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.7 points per contest.
- Dayton surrenders 71.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.6 in away games.
- On offense, the Flyers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.9 points per contest over that span compared to the 65.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
