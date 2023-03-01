Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 118-93 win over the Raptors, Mitchell put up 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Let's break down Mitchell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.2 25.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.3 PRA 34.5 36 34.5 PR 29.5 31.2 30.2 3PM 2.5 3.7 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 9.5 shots per game, which accounts for 19.0% of his team's total makes.

Mitchell is averaging 9.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 112.0 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, giving up 22.9 per contest.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 44 25 4 6 3 2 1 10/28/2022 46 41 4 3 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.