Wednesday's contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-18) and Ohio Bobcats (6-21) matching up at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (OH), so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The RedHawks lost their last game 88-80 against Akron on Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 71, Ohio 69

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 11, the RedHawks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes (No. 93 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-76.

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 140) on November 11

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on December 2

88-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on February 22

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 18

72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 18

Miami (OH) Performance Insights