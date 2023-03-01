Wednesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (23-4) and Kent State Golden Flashes (19-8) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Rockets are coming off of a 72-70 win over Ball State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 71, Kent State 64

Toledo Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets secured their best win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Toledo has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 71) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on January 11

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 95) on December 4

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 176) on November 26

Toledo Performance Insights