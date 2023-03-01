Toledo vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (23-4) and Kent State Golden Flashes (19-8) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Rockets are coming off of a 72-70 win over Ball State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Toledo vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 71, Kent State 64
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets secured their best win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
- Toledo has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 71) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on January 11
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 95) on December 4
- 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 176) on November 26
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball) and have a +321 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Toledo is posting 76.4 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (74.6 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- The Rockets are scoring 76.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (73.1).
- Defensively, Toledo has been better in home games this season, giving up 59.9 points per game, compared to 65.3 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rockets have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 77.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 74.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
