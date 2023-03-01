The No. 20 Providence Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) host the No. 19 Xavier Musketeers (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers have hit the over in 16 of their 25 games with a set total (64%).

Xavier has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Providence (16-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Xavier (14-11-0) this year.

Xavier vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 78.8 160.7 70.1 144.4 142.7 Xavier 81.9 160.7 74.3 144.4 152.4

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Musketeers have gone over the total four times.

Xavier has covered nine times in 15 games with a spread in conference action this year.

The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (81.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (70.1).

Xavier is 13-7 against the spread and 21-3 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Providence vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-10-0 13-13-0 Xavier 14-11-0 16-9-0

Xavier vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

Providence Xavier 15-0 Home Record 14-2 6-6 Away Record 6-4 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 84.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

