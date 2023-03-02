Dayton vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Richmond Spiders (18-9) and the Dayton Flyers (7-20) clashing at Chase Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-59 victory for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Flyers head into this contest on the heels of a 67-61 win against VCU on Wednesday.
Dayton vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Dayton vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 73, Dayton 59
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- The Flyers beat the La Salle Explorers in a 65-51 win on February 22. It was their signature victory of the season.
Dayton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on January 11
- 71-66 on the road over George Mason (No. 190) on January 1
- 70-65 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on February 15
- 67-61 over VCU (No. 249) on March 1
- 81-68 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on February 1
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers are being outscored by 4.7 points per game, with a -126 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (175th in college basketball), and allow 70.1 per outing (310th in college basketball).
- Dayton has averaged 0.6 more points in A-10 games (66.0) than overall (65.4).
- The Flyers score 69.5 points per game at home, and 63.7 away.
- At home Dayton is conceding 71.7 points per game, 2.1 more than it is on the road (69.6).
- The Flyers have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 66.3 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 65.4.
