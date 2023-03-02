Thursday's game features the Youngstown State Penguins (19-10) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13) facing off at Beeghly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Penguins enter this contest on the heels of a 65-51 victory against Robert Morris on Saturday.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Northern Kentucky 64

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

On January 20, the Penguins registered their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 58), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Youngstown State is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 154) on November 7

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on December 2

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on January 28

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on January 22

60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on December 31

Youngstown State Performance Insights