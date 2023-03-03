The Bowling Green Falcons (11-19, 5-12 MAC) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (17-13, 9-8 MAC) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-9.5) 155.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio (-10) 156 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Ohio (-10) 155.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ohio (-10.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Ohio has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of 18 out of the Bobcats' 29 games this season have hit the over.
  • Bowling Green has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • Falcons games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.