Akron vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Akron Zips (16-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-22) squaring off at McGuirk Arena (on March 4) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Akron, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Zips are coming off of a 64-50 loss to Buffalo in their last outing on Wednesday.
Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Akron vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 71, Central Michigan 67
Akron Schedule Analysis
- The Zips' signature win this season came in a 70-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse on November 28.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Chippewas are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 74th-most losses.
Akron 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 172) on November 18
- 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on January 28
- 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11
- 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15
- 85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 236) on November 13
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and giving up 66.1 per outing, 229th in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.
- Akron scores fewer points in conference play (66.5 per game) than overall (68.9).
- The Zips are putting up more points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- Akron is conceding fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (71.1).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Zips are putting up 64.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 68.9.
