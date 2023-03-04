The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (15-48) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Cavaliers suffered a 117-113 loss to the Celtics. In the Cavaliers' loss, Donovan Mitchell led the way with a team-high 44 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Back 8.7 2.2 1.5

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Hip), R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Illness), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 111.9 points per game the Cavaliers record are 7.3 fewer points than the Pistons give up (119.2).

Cleveland is 9-3 when scoring more than 119.2 points.

The Cavaliers have been racking up 113 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 111.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 107.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -16 218

