Saturday's contest features the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-12) facing off at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Kent State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Golden Flashes are coming off of a 64-60 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 74, Northern Illinois 63

Kent State Schedule Analysis

The Golden Flashes notched their signature win of the season on November 20 by securing a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Golden Flashes have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on November 13

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on November 27

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 198) on February 1

87-46 at home over Akron (No. 198) on February 18

