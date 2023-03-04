Saturday's contest at Target Center has the Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-68 victory as our model heavily favors Indiana.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Buckeyes earned an 81-79 win against Michigan.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Ohio State 68

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

When the Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on December 31 by a score of 66-57, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).

Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 87th-most wins.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 8

81-79 over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on March 3

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 20

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on November 30

88-86 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 20

