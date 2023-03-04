The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) and the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) will look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday as they meet at 2:30 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes score an average of 81.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Ohio State has a 22-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.
  • The 81.7 points per game the Hoosiers record are 14.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.8).
  • Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • Indiana's record is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 81.1 points.
  • This year the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes give up.
  • The Buckeyes' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/20/2023 @ Michigan W 74-61 Crisler Center
2/24/2023 Maryland L 76-74 Value City Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan W 81-79 Target Center
3/4/2023 Indiana - Target Center

