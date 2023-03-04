The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) will look to break an eight-game road skid when taking on the Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Ohio State is 12-10 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 288th.

The Buckeyes score an average of 72.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 67 the Spartans give up.

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 70.2 points, it is 11-7.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Ohio State scores 74.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.1.

The Buckeyes give up 63 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Ohio State drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Ohio State Schedule