How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) will look to break an eight-game road skid when taking on the Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Ohio State is 12-10 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 288th.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 72.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 67 the Spartans give up.
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 70.2 points, it is 11-7.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Ohio State scores 74.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.1.
- The Buckeyes give up 63 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Penn State
|L 75-71
|Value City Arena
|2/26/2023
|Illinois
|W 72-60
|Value City Arena
|3/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 73-62
|Value City Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
