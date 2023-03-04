The Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 10-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Buckeyes have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +40000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

