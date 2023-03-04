Saturday's game at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (24-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (25-4) at 2:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rockets are coming off of a 64-60 victory over Kent State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Toledo 72, Bowling Green 68

Toledo Schedule Analysis

  • The Rockets beat the No. 17-ranked Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
  • The Rockets have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
  • The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 73) on February 25
  • 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on January 11
  • 64-60 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on March 1
  • 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14
  • 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on December 4

Toledo Performance Insights

  • The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game with a +325 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 62.6 per outing (128th in college basketball).
  • Toledo is tallying 75.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.5 more points per game than its overall average (74.2).
  • At home, the Rockets are averaging 2.7 more points per game (75.8) than they are on the road (73.1).
  • In home games, Toledo is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (65.3).
  • In their last 10 games, the Rockets have been scoring 75.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 74.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

