Ohio State vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) against the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) at Target Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on March 5.
The Buckeyes' last game on Saturday ended in a 79-75 victory against Indiana.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 79, Ohio State 74
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on November 30
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 20
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on March 3
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on December 31
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game, with a +433 scoring differential overall. They put up 81 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 67.1 per contest (250th in college basketball).
- Ohio State has averaged 6.2 fewer points in Big Ten action (74.8) than overall (81).
- In 2022-23 the Buckeyes are scoring 4.9 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (78).
- Ohio State allows 64.5 points per game at home, and 67 away.
- Over their past 10 games, the Buckeyes are putting up 73.6 points per contest, 7.4 fewer points than their season average (81).
