How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) are squaring off in the Big Ten championship game against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Ohio State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 81 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 87 points, it is 23-5.
- Ohio State has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
- The 87 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 19.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.1).
- Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Iowa's record is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 81 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 76-74
|Value City Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan
|W 81-79
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Indiana
|W 79-75
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Target Center
