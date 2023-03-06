Monday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Cleveland State Vikings (28-4) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-61 victory as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Vikings are coming off of a 65-52 victory over Milwaukee in their last outing on Thursday.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Northern Kentucky 61

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' best win this season came in a 90-83 victory on November 15 over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 22-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on February 16

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 180) on February 11

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 180) on January 8

Cleveland State Performance Insights