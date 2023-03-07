Blue Jackets vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Penguins were defeated by the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+250)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 56 games this season, and won 17 (30.4%).
- This season Columbus has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +250 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played 32 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|200 (14th)
|Goals
|162 (30th)
|198 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|233 (29th)
|45 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (31st)
|41 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (23rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total three times.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.8 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (162 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 233 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th.
- They have a -71 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
