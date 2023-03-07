The top-seeded Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) in the Horizon Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tips off at 12:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up.
  • Cleveland State is 27-3 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • Green Bay's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The 68.2 points per game the Phoenix record are 10.9 more points than the Vikings allow (57.3).
  • Green Bay is 22-2 when scoring more than 57.3 points.
  • When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 25-1.

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 63-56 Klotsche Center
3/2/2023 Milwaukee W 65-52 Wolstein Center
3/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/7/2023 Green Bay - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.