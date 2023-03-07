How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Horizon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) in the Horizon Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tips off at 12:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up.
- Cleveland State is 27-3 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
- Green Bay's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The 68.2 points per game the Phoenix record are 10.9 more points than the Vikings allow (57.3).
- Green Bay is 22-2 when scoring more than 57.3 points.
- When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 25-1.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 63-56
|Klotsche Center
|3/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 65-52
|Wolstein Center
|3/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-60
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
