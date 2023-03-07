The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC) is set to square off against the top-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels (26-6, 14-2 WCC) in the WCC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Tuesday at Orleans Arena starts at 9:00 PM.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Gaels allow to opponents.

Gonzaga is 26-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Gaels are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 69th.

The 87.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 28.2 more points than the Gaels give up (59.6).

Gonzaga has a 26-5 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 122nd.

The Gaels' 72 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bulldogs give up.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 25-6 record when giving up fewer than 87.8 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

Gonzaga is scoring 92.9 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 84.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs are allowing nine fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga is averaging 0.2 fewer treys per game (7.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (40%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

At home Saint Mary's (CA) is putting up 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging away (70).

The Gaels concede 57.4 points per game at home, and 62.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down more 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (7.9), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.1%) than at home (38%).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 77-68 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/1/2023 Chicago State W 104-65 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 San Francisco W 84-73 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Orleans Arena

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule