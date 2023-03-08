Wednesday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Ball State Cardinals (24-7) going head to head against the Akron Zips (17-12) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-63 win as our model heavily favors Ball State.

The Zips came out on top in their last outing 61-54 against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Akron vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ball State 75, Akron 63

Akron Schedule Analysis

  • The Zips beat the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 70-69 win on November 28. It was their best win of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.
  • The Cardinals have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
  • Akron has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 28
  • 61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 174) on November 18
  • 69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 219) on January 28
  • 72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on February 15
  • 60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on January 11

Akron Performance Insights

  • The Zips are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 65.7 per contest (218th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Akron is averaging fewer points (66.2 per game) than it is overall (68.6) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Zips score 73.3 points per game. On the road, they average 62.7.
  • Akron gives up 63.1 points per game at home, and 69.7 away.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Zips are averaging 63.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than their season average (68.6).

