Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (25-5) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (15-14) matching up at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Falcons head into this game on the heels of a 62-56 loss to Toledo on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 76, Eastern Michigan 60

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Falcons took down the Toledo Rockets (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 88-76.

The Falcons have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

Bowling Green has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 92) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 92) on January 21

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23

Bowling Green Performance Insights