Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (25-4) and the Buffalo Bulls (12-15) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-59 victory for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 8.

Their last time out, the Rockets won on Saturday 62-56 against Bowling Green.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Toledo vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 74, Buffalo 59

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets defeated the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in a 71-68 win on December 8, which was their best win of the season.

The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Toledo is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 70) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 92) on January 14

Toledo Performance Insights