The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) are scheduled to play in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday at United Center, with a start time of 2:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Kris Murray and Brice Sensabaugh are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Big Ten Network

Ohio State's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 65-57. With 17 points, Sean McNeil was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean McNeil 17 1 0 0 0 3 Justice Sueing 16 5 0 1 0 1 Bruce Thornton 15 4 2 2 0 1

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh tops the Buckeyes in scoring (16.3 points per game), and posts 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Justice Sueing is posting 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field.

Zed Key is posting a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Buckeyes get 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from McNeil.

Ohio State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)