The No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) meet in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at United Center, beginning at 2:30 PM on Big Ten Network. Iowa is favored by 2.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The matchup's over/under is 154.5.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -2.5 154.5

Buckeyes Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 154.5 points in six of 28 outings.

The average total for Ohio State's games this season is 141.8 points, 12.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Ohio State has an 11-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State (11-17-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 10.7% less often than Iowa (13-13-0) this year.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 13 50% 80.6 153.4 74.5 143.5 149.4 Ohio State 6 21.4% 72.8 153.4 69 143.5 140.5

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Buckeyes have gone over the total five times.

Ohio State has put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.

The Buckeyes average only 1.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (74.5).

Ohio State has put together a 7-3 ATS record and an 8-4 overall record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-13-0 10-8 14-12-0 Ohio State 11-17-0 2-7 15-13-0

Ohio State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits

Iowa Ohio State 14-3 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 1-10 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.7 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

