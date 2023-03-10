Friday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Bowling Green Falcons (26-5) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (25-7) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Bowling Green, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Falcons secured a 70-36 victory against Eastern Michigan.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Ball State 71

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons registered their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.

The Falcons have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 18

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on March 1

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23

Bowling Green Performance Insights