Kent State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (26-4) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (21-9) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:00 AM on March 10.
The Golden Flashes are coming off of a 75-68 win against Northern Illinois in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Kent State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Kent State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 70, Kent State 65
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on November 20, the Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team (No. 42) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-56.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 20
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 184) on November 27
- 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 204) on February 18
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +289 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 61.7 per outing (103rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Kent State has scored 70.2 points per game in MAC play, and 71.3 overall.
- The Golden Flashes score 76 points per game at home, and 66.3 on the road.
- At home Kent State is conceding 57.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than it is away (66.6).
- While the Golden Flashes are putting up 71.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 73.2 a contest.
