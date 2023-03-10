Baylor Scheierman and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays (21-11, 14-6 Big East) match up with the Xavier Musketeers (24-8, 15-5 Big East) in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier defeated DePaul on Thursday, 89-84. Its high scorer was Nunge with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 23 10 4 1 1 3 Colby Jones 22 6 2 3 0 1 Adam Kunkel 16 1 2 0 0 2

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he puts up 14.3 points and 2.1 assists.

Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he puts up 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Souley Boum is posting a team-leading 16.8 points per game. And he is delivering 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field, and 42.8% from 3-point range resulting in 2.2 triples per contest.

The Musketeers get 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Zach Freemantle.

The Musketeers get 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)